Farmers’ association demands white paper on hydrocarbon issue

The Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has demanded a white paper from the Tamil Nadu Government on the hydrocarbon issue.

In a statement, TCVS general secretary P. R. Pandian pointed out that though the State government claims that it would not allow extraction of hydrocarbon in Tamil Nadu, it slaps false cases against the ryots who voiced protests against the project. “The State government says that it would not allow instigation of public through false propaganda, but desists from restraining the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and the Vedantha group from carrying out exploration activities, ” he pointed out.

Mr. Pandiyan wondered why the ONGC was making its markings on the fields during night hours, and justified removal of the marking stones at Koothanallur.

A white paper on the issue from the State government was a necessity to clear the doubts of the public and ryots in particular.