Farmers’ association demands compensation for crop lost in recent rain

Published - June 03, 2024 08:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the State government to assess the crop loss suffered by farmers in delta districts in recent rain and announce compensation.

In a statement, association Thanjavur district unit president R. Senthilkumar pointed out that in Thanjavur district alone around 40,000 acres of summer paddy crop, which was ready for harvest, was lost in sudden downpour in the last few days.

Waterlogging of agriculture fields at Ammapettai, Puthur, Udaiyarkovil, and other areas in the district resulted in lodging of the standing crop that was about to be harvested in one or two days, he said.

Paddy crop ready for harvest in Vazhamarkottai and Ponnappur areas were damaged in recent rain. Apart from paddy, summer alternative crops such as corn raised on around 100 acres in Nanjikottai area were damaged.

Thus, the State government should assess the loss immediately and compensate the loss suffered by farmers.

He had claimed that the paddy that was harvested before the sudden rain got drenched. He urged the State government to open procurement centres in adequate numbers in the areas where summer paddy crop had been raised in order to save farmers.

Meanwhile, the Vadapathimangalam in Kottur block, Tiruvarur district, experienced heavy rain with wind for about an hour on June 3. The area received incessant rain during the second and third week of May causing extensive damage to summer crops such as cotton and gingelly, according to V. Sathyanarayanan of Vadapathimangalam.

