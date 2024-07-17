Farmers association calls for stepping up allocation for farm sector in Union Budget

The Federation of Farmers Associations in Cauvery Delta Districts has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the Budget allocation for agriculture sector on a par with Defence over a period of five years so as to overcome the “rural and farm distress.”

In a representation to the government ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, P. Arupathi Kalyanam, general secretary of the federation, also appealed to the Prime Minister to extend interest-free crop loans of up to ₹3 lakh and all farm loans at 4% interest to revitalise the agriculture sector.

Emphasising the need for implementing the M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendation of providing for 50% profit over and above cost of cultivation for agricultural produce, Mr. Kalyanam also called for the revamping of the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme (PMFBY) as an incentive-linked scheme to assure a minimum of 20% as the base claim to all enrolled farmers.

Mr. Kalyanam urged the Centre to ensure irrigation to to the entire net sown area of 141 million hectares with a thrust on rainwater harvesting and micro irrigation.

