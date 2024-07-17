ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers association calls for stepping up allocation for farm sector in Union Budget

Published - July 17, 2024 05:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Farmers Associations in Cauvery Delta Districts has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the Budget allocation for agriculture sector on a par with Defence over a period of five years so as to overcome the “rural and farm distress.”

In a representation to the government ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, P. Arupathi Kalyanam, general secretary of the federation, also appealed to the Prime Minister to extend interest-free crop loans of up to ₹3 lakh and all farm loans at 4% interest to revitalise the agriculture sector.

Emphasising the need for implementing the M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendation of providing for 50% profit over and above cost of cultivation for agricultural produce, Mr. Kalyanam also called for the revamping of the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme (PMFBY) as an incentive-linked scheme to assure a minimum of 20% as the base claim to all enrolled farmers.

Mr. Kalyanam urged the Centre to ensure irrigation to to the entire net sown area of 141 million hectares with a thrust on rainwater harvesting and micro irrigation.

