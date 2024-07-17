GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers association calls for stepping up allocation for farm sector in Union Budget

Published - July 17, 2024 05:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of Farmers Associations in Cauvery Delta Districts has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the Budget allocation for agriculture sector on a par with Defence over a period of five years so as to overcome the “rural and farm distress.”

In a representation to the government ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, P. Arupathi Kalyanam, general secretary of the federation, also appealed to the Prime Minister to extend interest-free crop loans of up to ₹3 lakh and all farm loans at 4% interest to revitalise the agriculture sector.

Emphasising the need for implementing the M.S. Swaminathan Committee recommendation of providing for 50% profit over and above cost of cultivation for agricultural produce, Mr. Kalyanam also called for the revamping of the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme (PMFBY) as an incentive-linked scheme to assure a minimum of 20% as the base claim to all enrolled farmers.

Mr. Kalyanam urged the Centre to ensure irrigation to to the entire net sown area of 141 million hectares with a thrust on rainwater harvesting and micro irrigation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.