Go for new variety, farmers told

The CO11015 variety of sugarcane introduced by the State government would help farmers achieve better productivity and returns, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, said here on Friday.

The new variety, brought through the Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Coimbatore, and other agencies, was a short duration and high yielding one, he said after inspecting plantations of the new variety raised in the fields of EID Parry sugar factory at Pugalur in Karur district.

In Tamil Nadu, most sugarcane farmers raise the 86032 variety but the sugar recovery in the new variety was 0.5% higher than the variety raised largely in Tamil Nadu. While the crop duration of other varieties was 12 months, the new variety can be harvested between eight to 12 months, he said and urged farmers to cultivate the new variety.

He said the State government was providing higher subsidy for installing drip irrigation systems in sugarcane fields.

While it provided a subsidy of ₹1.13 lakhs a hectare for installing drip irrigation systems for other crops, ₹1.51 lakhs a hectare was given for sugarcane. Farmers should avail the benefit and go in for such systems.

T.Anbazhagan, Collector, Senthil Iniyan, Senior General Manager, and other officials of EID Parry sugar factory and Agriculture Department accompanied Mr.Bedi.