Farmers arrested

A group of 68 farmers owing allegiance to the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam were arrested after they staged a protest in front of the Karnataka Bank at Thillai Nagar here on Monday demanding that Tamil Nadu be given its due share of Cauvery water by Karnataka.

The farmers led by the Sangam’s state president Ayyakannu assembled in front of the bank in the morning and staged the protest in support of their demand following which they were arrested. Those arrested were later released, police sources said.

