ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers arrested

Published - July 15, 2024 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 68 farmers owing allegiance to the Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam were arrested after they staged a protest in front of the Karnataka Bank at Thillai Nagar here on Monday demanding that Tamil Nadu be given its due share of Cauvery water by Karnataka. 

The farmers led by the Sangam’s state president Ayyakannu assembled in front of the bank in the morning and staged the protest in support of their demand following which they were arrested. Those arrested were later released, police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US