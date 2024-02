February 26, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

A group of farmers led by P. Ayyakannu of Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam was arrested on Monday when they staged a demonstration at Tiruvarur in support of their counterparts engaged in an agitation against the Central government in north India.

A total of 38 members of the Sangam, including Mr. Ayyakannu, were arrested by the police and released in the evening, police said.