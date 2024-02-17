GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers arrested for blocking Cholan Express at Thanjavur station

February 17, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 55 farmers owing their allegiance to the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu were arrested on Saturday after they resorted to a “rail roko”, blocking the Cholan Super Fast Express at the Thanjavur Railway Junction.

The members of the Committee, led by its president P.R. Pandian, were permitted by the District Police to assemble near the railway junction on Gandhiji Road to stage a demonstration in support of the agitation by farmers in New Delhi.

However, suddenly the protesters barged into the station premises breaking through the barricades that were put up for the ongoing renovation work and squatted on the railway track when the train was about to start its journey.

All of them were arrested and cases booked against them for disrupting the movement of the train, the police said.

