Farmers approach court against lift irrigation project

TIRUVARUR
The Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, seeking to ban Mettur Dam-Sarabanga lift irrigation project.
Disclosing this in a press release, P.R. Pandian, general secretary of the association, claimed that if the project was implemented, the delta region would be ruined as it envisaged building up the storage at the Stanley Reservoir only after the 100 lakes in Salem district were filled up with water from Mettur.
Stating that the project had been conceived in such a manner that the water gets diverted to the canal dug at Thippampatti once the water level at the Mettur dam touches 80 feet, the Mr.Pandian accused the State government of going ahead with the project without consulting the stakeholders of the Cauvery delta.
Cauvery not only remains the lifeline of around two crore farmers and farm labourers but also serves as the reliable source for drinking water for more than five crore people living in 25 districts, including Chennai.
As the representations to the Tamil Nadu government had failed to evoke any response, the association had filed the petition, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath