Farmers anticipate prosperous samba season, urge government support

With continuous rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas, the water level in the Mettur dam reached 86.85 feet on Wednesday evening. Additionally, both the Kabini and Krishna Sagar Dams are near full capacity, and the MET department has forecasted a favorable monsoon for the delta region. As a result, farmers are hopeful for a successful Samba season this year.

Last year, Samba cultivation was limited to about 1.77 lakh acres compared to 3.31 lakh acres in the previous year. This year, farmers expect to see cultivation on a larger scale. “The Kuruvai season this year was only possible for those with borewells, rendering the Kuruvai special package ineffective. We are hoping for a special package for Samba this year to support farmers who couldn’t cultivate last year,” said S.R. Tamil Selvan from the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam.

“The land has been unused due to a lack of water, leading to weed growth and hardened soil. We can get JCB and tractors at a subsidized rate of ₹500 per hour, but if provided free per acre, farmers could save up to ₹3,000-₹4,000. The water this time is provided by nature, not by the State or Union government. Therefore, the State government should continue its legal fight for our fair share of the Cauvery water,” stated Vayalur N. Rajendran, State Treasurer of the Farmers Wing of the Tamil Manila Congress.

“To plough the dry land and prepare it for cultivation costs Rs.10,000. The government should provide cash incentives to encourage Samba cultivation along with a special package. Usually, farmers sow seeds for Samba after August 10. We expect the Cauvery water to be released in time to directly benefit farmers. Last year, a failed monsoon and untimely opening of the Mettur dam did not aid Samba cultivation. This time, the government should prioritize Samba farmers,” said Ayalai Siva Suriyan, State council member of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

“With ample water supply, the demand for seeds will naturally increase. The government should ensure the availability of required seeds. Additionally, subsidies to encourage Samba farmers and waiving off farmer loans in banks and cooperatives are necessary as many farmers are in severe distress. Loan requirements should be fulfilled without disruptions,” added P.R. Pandian, President of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu.

