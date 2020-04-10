Farmers allowed to sell banana directly at temporary markets,Uzhavar Sandhais

Banana growers, who are in distress due to the sharp fall in price, can now sell the fruits directly at the Uzhavar Sandhais and temporary markets in the district.

The district administration in association with the departments of Horticulture and Agri Business and Marketing has come to the aid of banana growers by facilitating the marketing and transport of bananas following persistent complaints from farmers over the fall in prices and problems in transportation of the fruit to the markets.

With problems in transportation being sorted out with passes being issued for goods carriers transporting the fruits, the glut in the market and the poor demand due to the lockdown have led to a crash in price.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who held a meeting with the officials to discuss the issue, has ordered that farmers be allowed to sell their produce at the eight temporary markets in Tiruchi city and the six Uzhavar Sandhais in the district.

According to sources in the Agri Business and Marketing, five farmers have been allowed to sell the fruits at each of the temporary markets in the city. The farmers have already set shop at the Uzhavar Sandhais at Anna Nagar (temporarily functioning at Central Bus Stand), K. K. Nagar and Tiruverumbur over the past couple of days, officials said.

This apart, five to 10 farmers are allowed every day to set shop at the six Uzhavar Sandhais.

“We do not send back any farmer. Whoever brings his produce is allowed to sell the fruits at the Uzhavar Sandhais,” an officer said.

Arrangements have also been made for marketing of the fruits through the Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO) including Tiruchi city. The fruits are also being sent by goods carriers to Namakkal, Coimbatore and Chennai. Besides, with the issue of passes, the fruits are also being transported to Kerala, the officer said.

Integrated Complex lies unused

Meanwhile, the Integrated Market Complex for Banana established at Thiruchendurai near Jeeyapuram in the district about six years ago at the initiative of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa now is largely underutilised due to poor patronage by banana growers of the region.

Despite being located on the State’s major banana growing belt off the Tiruchi-Karur national highway, banana trade at the complex has at best been modest even during peak harvest season. A 1,000-tonne capacity cold storage at the complex is lying in disuse.

The complex, opened in 2014, was established at a cost of about ₹4 crore. The facility was expected to help farmers improve post-harvest handling of the fruit grown in the region.

Official sources conceded that there was hardly any arrival at the market now and the weekly auctions were not being held now. “Despite repeated appeals, both farmers and traders are not patronizing the facility. Both prefer to transact the business right at the fields,” an officer observed.

Besides, with temples being closed there was no off take of the fruit for making panchamirtham. Similarly, with almost all functions remaining suspended there is poor demand in the market. However, officials said efforts were on to revive auctioning at the market soon.