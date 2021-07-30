Farmers allege partial supply of urea

Thanjavur

30 July 2021 17:09 IST

Farmers enlisted for supply of urea through the Rajagiri Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Society has alleged partial disbursement.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, V. Jeevakumar, a progressive farmer said that the society has intimated to the Joint Director, Agriculture, Thanjavur, during the third week of this month that 135 tonnes of urea were required to fulfill the requirement of 62 farmers who have taken loans to raise `kuruvai’ crop this season.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the society has received around 70 tonnes of urea only till July 23 and supplied it to the farmers, he said while claiming that a sum of around ₹48 lakh had been credited in the society’s account with the Thanjavur Central Cooperative Bank branch at Thirukattupalli on July 20.

Further, the silence over the crop insurance cover for `kuruvai’ crop where the insurance premium was usually detected from the cash or from the fertiliser component of the crop loan has caused immense confusion among the farmers.

For instance, at the Rajagiri Society, he said, the amount credited in the Society’s account includes ₹39 lakh as cash component, around ₹2.50 lakh towards seeds and ₹6.90 lakh to assist 62 persons in taking up `kuruvai’ cultivation.

Meanwhile, the district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxists), N. V. Kannan has alleged non-availability of urea in Orathanadu taluk. He said that the farmers in Orathanadu taluk were keeping their fingers crossed as they were unable to get the urea either through the Societies or in the open market.

Fearing that non-application of urea at the right time would result in poor realisation of harvest, Mr. Kannan urged the district administration to look into the issue and resolve the same on a war footing.