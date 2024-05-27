ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers allege encroachment on government land

Published - May 27, 2024 06:50 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of farmers led by R. Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, presented a petition to district authorities on Monday alleging encroachment of government lands by a private firm at Therani in Perambalur district.

The petitioners alleged that the private firm had encroached upon the inlet channels of Pudu Eri, effectively preventing inflows to the tank during the monsoon. The company had also encroached upon poromboke lands and land given to farmers for cultivation under the Boodhan movement.

They urged the district administration to take steps to recover the lands.

Besides, the authorities should take steps to get due compensation to farmers whose lands were acquired by the company, Mr .Raja Chidambaram said.

