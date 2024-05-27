GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Farmers allege encroachment on government land

Published - May 27, 2024 06:50 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of farmers led by R. Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, presented a petition to district authorities on Monday alleging encroachment of government lands by a private firm at Therani in Perambalur district.

The petitioners alleged that the private firm had encroached upon the inlet channels of Pudu Eri, effectively preventing inflows to the tank during the monsoon. The company had also encroached upon poromboke lands and land given to farmers for cultivation under the Boodhan movement.

They urged the district administration to take steps to recover the lands.

Besides, the authorities should take steps to get due compensation to farmers whose lands were acquired by the company, Mr .Raja Chidambaram said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.