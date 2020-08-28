Tiruchirapalli

Farmers allege bias in invite to meet CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Tiruvarur district, has alleged bias in extending invitations to farmers to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during his visit to the district on Friday.

In a resolution passed at the district committee meeting held recently, the Sangam alleged that only a few farmers in the district had been invited by officials to meet the Chief Minister at the District Collectorate during his visit.

Charging the officials with partiality, the Sangam crticised them for organising such a meeting without inviting office-bearers of farmers’ associations who were striving hard for the betterment of the farming community.

However, official sources said that invitation had been extended to all progressive farmers and farmers’ associations in the district to attend or depute their association representatives to the meeting with a condition that such participants should comply with the standard operating procedure and undergo COVID-19 test.

While some of the farmers came forward to undergo the test as mandated by the government, others preferred not to comply with the condition, the sources said.

