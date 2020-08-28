Farmers allege bias in invite to meet CM

The Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Tiruvarur district, has alleged bias in extending invitations to farmers to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during his visit to the district on Friday.
In a resolution passed at the district committee meeting held recently, the Sangam alleged that only a few farmers in the district had been invited by officials to meet the Chief Minister at the District Collectorate during his visit.
Charging the officials with partiality, the Sangam crticised them for organising such a meeting without inviting office-bearers of farmers’ associations who were striving hard for the betterment of the farming community.
However, official sources said that invitation had been extended to all progressive farmers and farmers’ associations in the district to attend or depute their association representatives to the meeting with a condition that such participants should comply with the standard operating procedure and undergo COVID-19 test.
While some of the farmers came forward to undergo the test as mandated by the government, others preferred not to comply with the condition, the sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath