Farmer leader hacked to death near Tiruchi

April 30, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 60-year-old prominent farmer leader was hacked to death by unidentified members at M.R. Palayam near Manachanallur in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Police said K. Shanmugha Sundaram, 60, was living alone at his house at M.R. Palayam, for a brief period after separating from his second wife over a family dispute. He had served as an employee in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and was placed under suspension, a decade ago, after which he was actively working with farmers’ associations.

At this juncture, in the late hours of Saturday, unidentified persons entered his house, assaulted him using weapons and hacked him to death. Based on the alert from his sister, who came to the house on Sunday morning, the Siruganur police sent the body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for postmortem.

Sources said Shanmugha Sundaram actively campaigned to protect a piece of panchami land in Sanamangalam near Manachanallur and represented farmers’ grievances with the Tiruchi district administration.

Fingerprint experts inspected the crime scene on Sunday and the Siruganur police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tiruchi District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said the motive behind the murder was not ascertained yet. Three special teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.