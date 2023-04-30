ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer leader hacked to death near Tiruchi

April 30, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old prominent farmer leader was hacked to death by unidentified members at M.R. Palayam near Manachanallur in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Police said K. Shanmugha Sundaram, 60, was living alone at his house at M.R. Palayam, for a brief period after separating from his second wife over a family dispute. He had served as an employee in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and was placed under suspension, a decade ago, after which he was actively working with farmers’ associations.

At this juncture, in the late hours of Saturday, unidentified persons entered his house, assaulted him using weapons and hacked him to death. Based on the alert from his sister, who came to the house on Sunday morning, the Siruganur police sent the body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for postmortem.

Sources said Shanmugha Sundaram actively campaigned to protect a piece of panchami land in Sanamangalam near Manachanallur and represented farmers’ grievances with the Tiruchi district administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fingerprint experts inspected the crime scene on Sunday and the Siruganur police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Tiruchi District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said the motive behind the murder was not ascertained yet. Three special teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US