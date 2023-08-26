HamberMenu
Farmer leader detained

August 26, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Rural Police on Saturday detained the district president of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, M.P. Chinnadurai, after he made an attempt to meet Governor R.N. Ravi during the latter’s visit to the National Research Centre for Banana near Tiruchi.

Mr. Chinnadurai wanted to meet the Governor to submit a memorandum to him seeking his efforts to help Tamil Nadu in getting its rightful share of Cauvery water to benefit the farming community. 

Police sources said Mr. Chinnadurai was detained soon after he left his home at Allithurai to meet the Governor armed with the memorandum. The farmer leader was detained as there was no prior permission to meet the Governor, said police sources. Mr. Chinnadurai was taken in a police vehicle to a marriage hall at Somarasampet where he was detained. He was subsequently let off.

