Farmer leader Ayyakannu begins relay fast demanding withdrawal of farm laws

A group of farmers led by P. Ayyakannu, State president, Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, on Tuesday commenced a 46-day relay fast at his residence demanding the withdrawal of three farm laws enacted by the Centre and in support of other demands.

Mr. Ayyakannu along with a group of farmers owing allegiance to the Sangam initially planned to observe the fast outside. But they were not given permission by the police. Consequently, they began the relay fast inside his house at Annamalai Nagar area here.

Mr. Ayyakannu said the relay fast would continue also demanding profitable rates for the agriculture produce raised by the farmers as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also sought death sentence for those who were behind the killings of the farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh who were mowed down to death by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Mr. Ayyakannu also demanded that the direct purchase centres in the delta region and other places should procure 4,000 to 5,000 paddy bags as paddy stocked in open places was getting affected by sudden downpour.

Police sources said permission was not granted to Mr. Ayyakannu to observe hunger fast outside.