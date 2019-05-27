Farmer found murdered in Thanjavur district

A 45-year-old farmer was found murdered in his agricultural field at Vadakkunatham village near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district on Monday.

Police identified the victim as M. Jayakumar of Vadakkunatham. Police sources said Jayakumar left home on Sunday night to his farm to pump water and did not return.

His family members went to the farm on Monday morning only to find Jayakumar lying dead on the cot with cut injuries on his neck.

Orathanadu police, who are investigating the case, inspected the crime scene and conducted inquiries..