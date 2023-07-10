ADVERTISEMENT

Farmer, eight goats die of electrocution 

July 10, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old farmer and eight of his goats were electrocuted after coming into contact with a live electric wire in a goat shed near Manachanallur in Tiruchi district on Sunday.

According to police, A. Savarimuthu, 52, a farmer of Konalai village in Manachanallur block, was engaged in farming in a piece of land adjacent to his house. Recently, he had erected a goat shed on his farm land and installed a light.

On Sunday night, the live electric wire connected to the light snapped and fell on the goat shed. Eight out of nearly 25 goats in the shed suffered electrocution and died. When Savarimuthu attempted to save the goats, he was also electrocuted and died.

On Monday, based on the alert of a neighbour, the Siruganur police recovered his body and sent it to Government Hospital at Srirangam for post-mortem. Veterinarians from the Department of Animal Husbandry conducted post-mortem on the bodies of the animals and the carcasses were buried. The Siruganur police registered a case and further investigations are on.

