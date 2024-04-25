Farmer attempts to end his life

April 25, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ARIYALUR

A farmer of Sundaresapuram near here made an attempt to end his life along with his wife and son in front of the Collector’s office on Thursday protesting against the inaction of the police in retrieving his land from a lessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, Ranganathan, a farmer, reportedly pledged his land to Pari of Pottakollai for ₹3 lakh. The farmer subsequently repaid the loan along with interest. However, it was said that Pari failed to honour the agreement. Mr. Ranganathan complained to the police to get back his land. But the police had reportedly failed to act on his complaint.

Aggrieved over this, the farmer came to the Collector’s office here and reportedly attempted to end his life along with his wife and son. However, the policemen, who were on duty, foiled their attempt. They were taken to the police station for an inquiry.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.