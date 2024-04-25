GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmer attempts to end his life

April 25, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer of Sundaresapuram near here made an attempt to end his life along with his wife and son in front of the Collector’s office on Thursday protesting against the inaction of the police in retrieving his land from a lessee.

According to sources, Ranganathan, a farmer, reportedly pledged his land to Pari of Pottakollai for ₹3 lakh. The farmer subsequently repaid the loan along with interest. However, it was said that Pari failed to honour the agreement. Mr. Ranganathan complained to the police to get back his land. But the police had reportedly failed to act on his complaint.

Aggrieved over this, the farmer came to the Collector’s office here and reportedly attempted to end his life along with his wife and son. However, the policemen, who were on duty, foiled their attempt. They were taken to the police station for an inquiry.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

