Demand for repeal of farm laws

09 January 2021 21:12 IST

Members of the Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam began a march from Vedaranyam to Thanjavur to press their three-point charter of demands including repeal of three farm laws, hike in paddy procurement price and waiver of crop loans.

The march, led by P.Rpandian, general secretary, was flagged off by P.V.Rajendran, former MP, from the Rajaji Park at Vedaranyam. It would cover Nagapattinam, Karaikal,Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi,Pattukottai and Mannargudi before culminating near the statue of King Raja Raja Cholan in Thanjavur on Sunday.

Mr.Pandian said that the foremost demand of farmers was repeal of new farm laws. The march was to press the State government to increase the procurement price of paddy to ₹2500 a quintal by offering an incentive to farmers over and above the Minimum Support Price announced by the Centre. The association demanded waiver of all crop loans sanctioned by cooperative societies and nationalised banks without any condition.

