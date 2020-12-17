Officials to increase contact with farmers

To offer technical support and advice

Agriculture and Horticulture Departments will implement an outreach programme for closer interaction between officials and farmers at the village level.

Officials would visit fields to offer technical support and advice on various agriculture related issues.

“Though such interactions were taking place already, the programme aims at increasing the frequency of visits and strengthen the interaction,” an official said. The officers would provide inputs to farmers on latest farm technologies and best practices and various government schemes implemented for their benefit.

“At least 10 progressive farmers would be selected in each panchayat and trained. These farmers, in turn, will serve as a bridge between farmers and officials,” the official said.

A press release from Perambalur said that taluk level agriculture extension committees, comprising an agriculture scientist, agriculture officers and assistant agricultural officers to carry out the outreach programme have been formed. Each committee will be headed by officers in the rank of assistant directors of agriculture. Similarly, horticulture extension committees have been formed at the taluk level. The committee members would carry out the extension activities four days a week by visiting fields between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.and offer necessary advice and support. They would brief farmers on weather updates so that they can take appropriate actions.

Agriculture Department officials in Thanjavur said at least two of the 10 progressive farmers to be identified would be from Scheduled Caste. Officers visiting the villages would organise field demonstrations, conduct farm schools and arrange study tours. The schedule of officers’ visits would be fixed and conveyed to farmers so that they can make best use of the programme.