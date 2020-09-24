Wave of protests in Central region opposing farm bills

24 September 2020 19:26 IST

TIRUCHI: Members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee and other outfits staged protests in various places across the Central region on Thursday opposing the farm bills brought in by the Central Government and demanded immediate withdrawal. The protesting members burnt copies of the bills at different places to display their stiff opposition and raised slogans against the Centre and the State government.

The protests by various outfits were held at various locations in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts. In Tiruchi city, a group of about 55 members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee staged a protest near the central bus stand where they burnt some copies of the bill. They were led by the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam president M.P. Chinnadurai. The protesting members were arrested by the police.

The protests by the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee members in Thanjavur district were held in Thanjavur Town, Sengipatti, Budalur and Melaulur. The stir held near the Thanjavur railway junction was led by the Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam town secretary L. Ramasamy during which they burnt the copies of the bills and raised slogans demanding their withdrawal. About 40 members of the Viduthalai Tamizh Puligal Katchi led by its founder Kudanthai Arasan staged a road roko against the bills and burnt the copies of the bills leading to their arrest.

A group of farmers affiliated to the Cauvery Vivasayigal Paadhugaapu Sangam led by its district secretary Sundara Vimalanathan staged a demonstration near the Kumbakonam Head Post Office in Thanjavur district during which they demanded the Centre to withdraw the bills as it would affect the agricultural community. In Orathanadu in Thanjavur district, a group of members of the Vivasaya Paadhukaapur Sangam affiliated to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a protest and raised slogans against the Centre and the State government.

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee members burnt copies of the bills as part of their protest at Mannargudi Town in Tiruvarur district. They alleged that the bills were aimed at supporting corporate houses and would affect the farming community. The protesters were led by the outfit's chief advisor Bharathiselvan. The functionaries of the Social Democratic Party of India resorted to protests on the same issue in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and in Tiruvarur. They tore the copies of the bills to express their opposition.

