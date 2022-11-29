Farm worker stung by bees succumbs in hospital

November 29, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old farm labourer succumbed on Monday after being stung by bees a few days ago while he was working in an agricultural farm at Kidaram village in Kattuputhur police station limits in Tiruchi district. Police gave the name of the deceased as R. Velusamy of Kumaripalayam in Namakkal district.  Police sources said Velusamy was working in the farm on November 22 when he was stung by bees. He was admitted to Namakkal Government Hospital where he succumbed in the early hours of Monday. The Kattuputhur police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

