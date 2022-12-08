Farm to home scheme to be implemented soon in Tiruchi

December 08, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Customers will soon be able to choose home delivery through the ‘Farm to Home’ Scheme, which will be implemented by the Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables directly to residents in Tiruchi.

After ensuring the supply of vegetables to city residents during the COVID-19 lockdown, which received accolades from both consumers and farmers, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched the ‘farm to home’ scheme and flagged off mobile vegetable outlets to sell fresh produce directly to the customer in the city.

Preliminary measures are on to finalise whether to assign a dedicated mobile number or an exclusive mobile application for the home delivery option. “Since there are only six vehicles to cover all 65 wards in the city, it may not be possible to cover sparsely populated areas such as Tiruverumbur and Kattur. Customers in those areas can order the products and it will be delivered to them,” said G. Saravanan, Deputy Director, Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business.

The initiative was aimed at improving the economic condition of farmers and creating avenues for them to market their produce directly to the customers within the Corporation limits without any middlemen involved.

Six farmers equipped with mini-trucks have been selected to collect fresh vegetables and fruits for distribution to different wards in the city. The vehicles are distributed equally between the Uzhavar Sandhais in Anna Nagar and K.K. Nagar for this purpose.

Financial assistance of ₹2 lakh has been provided for remodelling the vehicle as per requirements. “Currently two vehicles are ready and will start selling vegetables and fruits in the city from Saturday. Work to remodel the other four vehicles would be completed within 10 days,” said Mr. Saravanan.

The officials of the Department of Agricultural Marketing would fix the prices of vegetables based on the demand and supply, enabling people to buy fresh vegetables and fruits at reasonable rates.

Consumers can purchase over 20 varieties of vegetables at the prices displayed on the vehicles, and the possibility of including other agro products is also under consideration, he added.