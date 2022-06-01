Farm school on integrated crop management held

About 25 farmers of Koppavali village participated in a farm school on integrated crop management in pulses organised under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme on Tuesday.

V. Harihadasudan, faculty, TNAU Agricultural Engineering College, Kumulur, briefed the farmers on latest farming techniques in black gram cultivation and characteristics of different varieties.

R. Sukumar, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Lalgudi, undertook a field visit along with the farmers and explained crop protection techniques. The farmers were also briefed on the schemes to be implemented by the Department of Agriculture in Koppavalli under Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme during 2022-23.