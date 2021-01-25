Farm laws will be of benefit: Vasan

THANJAVUR

25 January 2021 21:35 IST

Tamil Maanila Congress president, G.K.Vasan has called upon the protesting agriculturalists in New Delhi to make use of the three new farm laws and schemes implemented by the Union government for the betterment of their financial position.

Addressing the media here on Monday after chairing the TMC Thanjavur unit office-bearers meeting, Mr.Vasan said farmers from only two States were carrying on with the agitation. Urging the demonstrators not to get carried away by the wrong notions of the Opposition parties, he said the farmers should realise that by following their directions they were impeding the chances of reaping the benefits arising out of such Acts and schemes by farmers all over the country.

Demanding sanction of adequate compensation for the crop losses suffered by farmers in the delta region due to vagaries of nature, the TMC president urged the government to increase the procurement price of paddy to ₹2,500 per quintal and not to effect cut in procurement price citing presence of immature paddy.

Asserting that the AIADMK alliance would emerge victorious in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Mr.Vasan said not all those who hold the ‘Vel’ (the sacred spear) could win the elections. “Only those who revere the spear can win the elections,” he said.

He urged the Central government to find a permanent solution to the problem of Indian fishermen getting attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy.