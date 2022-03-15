Farm labourers stage demo in Tiruchi

Members of Tamil Maanila Vivasaya Thozhilalargal Sangam, affiliated to CPI, on Tuesday staged a demonstration here urging the Centre and State governments to implement their charter of demands.

The demonstration led by the Sangam’s district president, A.T. Shanmuganandham, was held near the Collectorate. The demonstrators urged the Central government to increase the 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to 200 days and increase the daily wages of the labourers to ₹600.

They also asked the Centre to provide 100 days of guaranteed employment under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in urban areas. They urged the State government to provide eight cent house sites to farm labourers who were without houses and provide ₹6 lakh to them for construction of houses.

They said the State government must provide ₹3,000 as pension per month to farm labourers and small and marginal farmers who had attained the age of 60 years.