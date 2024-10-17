ADVERTISEMENT

Farm institute faculty give a demonstration of ridge plastering machine to paddy farmers in Lalgudi

Published - October 17, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The tractor-operated machine can carry out ridge plastering for about 800 metres in an hour and would be highly helpful to farmers

The Hindu Bureau

A demonstration of ridge plastering machine being held at E. Vellanur in Tiruchi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The TNAU Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, (AEC&RI), Kumulur, organised an awareness programme on mechanisation in rice cultivation at E. Vellanur in Lalgudi taluk on Wednesday.

A demonstration of a tractor operated ridge plastering machine was conducted at a farmer’s field as part of the programme. The machine can carry out ridge plastering for about 800 metres in an hour and would be highly helpful to farmers, according to college scientists.

About 40 farmers, representatives of farmers and producers’ companies participated in the programme.

P. Rajkumar, Dean, AEC&RI, Kumulur, supervised the demonstration. R. Thiyagrajan, associate professor and head of the Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering, explained the technical features of the machine to farmers.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / agriculture

