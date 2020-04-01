Tiruchirapalli

Farm fresh outlets at your doorstep

The Department of Cooperation has launched five mobile farm fresh outlets and they will visit various parts of the city during the day.

The outlets will sell vegetables at affordable and fixed rates.

On Tuesday, the outlets sold tomato at ₹20 a kg, ladies finger at ₹40, brinjal and bitter gourd at ₹25, snake gourd at ₹20 and green chillies at ₹15 a kg.The daily rates will be notified at the mobile units.

Residents can dial the notified numbers: Amaravathi Cooperative Wholesale Stores - 9865272820; Chinthamani Supermarket – 8489446427; Sri Renganatha Cooperative Stores – 7010001506; Thiruvanaikovil Cooperative Stores – 9715628572; or the Tamil Nadu Government Officers Cooperative Stores – 9443530459.

The mobile outlets have been launched in addition to the 14 farm fresh outlets functioning in the district. The service will facilitate purchase of vegetables right at the doorstep of residents, according to a department official.

