‘Farm bills will turn ryots into slaves of corporates’

25 September 2020 21:10 IST

Farmers stage agitations in many places across central region

Farmers belonging to associations affiliated to the Left parties staged demonstrations in Tiruchi and other districts in the Central region on Friday opposing the farm bills brought in by the Central government, and demanded their immediate withdrawal. Over 1,000 farmers were arrested in in the central region.

The agitations were organised in 12 places, including Jeeyapuram, Manachanallur, Pulivalam, Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi, Thathiengarpet, Thuraiyur, Uppiliapuram and Manapparai. The protesters demanded that the Centre withdraw the farm bills as it went against the farmers’ interests. They claimed that the bills would eventually turn the farmers into slaves of corporates and urged the Tamil Nadu government not to go with the Centre on these bills. The agitation at Jeeyapuram was led by the committee coordinator Siva Suriyan of the CPI and K.C Pandian of the farmers association affiliated to the CPI(M). Police sources said 460 persons were arrested in Tiruchi district.

A group of farmers affiliated to Desiya Thennindhiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam staged an agitation in front of the Tiruchi Collectorate. The farmers were led by the forum’s State president Ayyakannu. In Thanjavur district, agitations were organised at 21 places, including Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Pattukottai, Tiruvidaimarudhur and Tiruvaiyaru, leading to the arrest of 850 persons. The agitations were held under the banner of All India Farmers Struggle Coordinate Committee comprising representatives of both the Left parties and CPI-ML. Members of the Makkal Adhikaram also joined the agitations, said police sources.

As many as 141 persons were arrested in Karur district where agitations were held at five places, including Karur, Aravakurichi, Kulithalai and Thogamalai. Agitations were held in nine places in Pudukottai district leading to the arrest of about 400 persons. In Perambalur district, the agitation was organised near the new bus stand by members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam leading to the arrest of 30 persons led by its State secretary Raja Chidambaram.