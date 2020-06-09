Family vocation comes in handy for this lawyer

His family vocation has helped a legal practitioner to tide over the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to a certain extent.

Uththamakurmaran of Peravurani, a lawyer by profession, has taken up his family vocation of weaving baskets during the last two months as he was not able to run his family with the paltry sum he had with him as savings.

With the functioning of courts also being affected due to the novel coronavirus scare, Mr.Uththamakumaran’s decision has helped him to earn some money during this crisis period.

He sources the raw material - `eechankorai’ (a broad-leafed grass) required to weave the baskets from the banks of nearby river.

However, Mr.Uththamakumaran said he could not make much out of basket weaving activity since the weekly markets remain shut due to COVID-19 scare.

“A few people in this region who are in need of baskets alone procured it”, he added.

Stating that the lawyer hailed from a nomadic group of people - `malai kuravar’, Jabahurali, a social activist said that Mr.Uththamakumaran had completed his legal degree course in the year 2010 and is practising at the Pattukottai Combine Court campus.

The advocate had also floated an organisation to help his community people lead a respectable life.

Though several organizations and peoples’ representatives such as MLAs and MPs have helped the needy people during the past two months, most of the `malai kuravar’ community people haven’t received the assistances sufficient enough to run their families during the past two months, the social activist added.

With the income through their `kula thozhil’ also drying up, several `malai kuravar’ families were groping in the dark as they did not know whom should they contact to get the assistance.

Hence, the government should come forward to extend financial assistance to the people of this particular community on a war footing, Mr.Jabahurali said.