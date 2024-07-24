GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Family of three ends life due to debt

Published - July 24, 2024 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family from East Kamarajar Colony at Mannachanallur have ended their life allegedly due to severe debt issues.

K. Keerthika, 34, married Krishnamoorthy 14 years ago, and the couple had two children: Gokulnath, 14 (in class 9), and Sai Nandhini, 11 (in class 6). The family had been struggling with debt issues for some time and were also dealing with health-related illnesses that further exacerbated their economic difficulties, according to police.

On Wednesday, Krishnamoorthy, who worked as a daily wage labourer at a rice mill at night, returned home. He found his wife and two children dead. Upon receiving information, local police from Mannachanallur arrived at the scene and transported the bodies to Srirangam Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Police investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

