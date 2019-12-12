Family of boy rescued from bonded labour gets ₹10-lakh relief

The family of a 10-year-old boy, who was rescued from bonded labour by officials in March, has been sanctioned a sum of ₹10 lakh since his father, Natarajan of Surapallam in Pattukottai taluk, lost his life in cyclone Gaja.

Natarajan sustained grievous injuries after a coconut tree fell on the hut at a grove at Surapallam in which he was staying when the cyclone hit the coast last year. He was admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where he died later.

The boy was reportedly sent along with Mahalingam of Pottalangudi, a person from whom Natarajan’s family had secured a loan of ₹6,000 to meet expenses relating to the funeral of Natarajan. The boy was asked to rear 200 goats owned by Mahalingam until the loan secured by his family was settled.

On receiving information that a boy was looking after a herd at Vannipattu village near here, revenue officials rushed to the hamlet and rescued him. He was lodged in a government home where he started pursuing his schooling.

Subsequently, the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, which took notice of the plight under which Natarajan’s family had pushed the 10-year-old boy into bonded labour, brought the issue to the notice of the Director (Disaster Management), Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management.

Based on the directions from TNSDMA and after verification of facts and documents, the district administration forwarded a proposal to the Authority for sanctioning of a sum of ₹4 lakh to the affected family with three children from Disaster Relief Fund.

It also recommended that a sum of ₹6 lakh could be released from Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to the family in order to help rehabilitation of the family to lead a dignified life.