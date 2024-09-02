GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Family in complains of social ostracism over village dispute, submits petition to Nagapattinam Collector

Updated - September 02, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 05:49 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four members of a family have complained that they have been ostracised by their village for the past two months following a dispute with local panchayat members. On Monday, they submitted a petition to the Collector, seeking his intervention.

According to the complaint, the head of the family, Veeraiyan S., 25, of Agarakondagai in Tirumarugal block was assaulted and threatened by four villagers after an altercation over erecting a banner for a local event. Following this incident, a ‘kangaroo court’ in the village imposed fines on him and declared a social boycott, barring the family from interacting with other villagers, accessing public spaces, and attending community events.

“Such practices of imposing fines by the kangaroo court have been prevalent in the village for a long time, with little intervention from authorities,” said Mr.Veeraiyan.

Police sources confirmed that a case is being registered at the Thittacherry police station based on the family’s complaint. Revenue department officials stated that a peace meeting was held in July to address the issue, but no resolution was reached.

