Family alleges farmer died after being beaten by cops; SP orders investigation

December 08, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ariyalur Superintendent of Police K. Ferosh Khan Abdullah has ordered an investigation into the death of a farmer, Jambulingam (53), after his family alleged he was beaten up by police 12 days ago.

Mr. Abdullah told The Hindu a case had been registered under 174 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973 over the death of Jambulingam. The Revenue Divisional Officer in Tiruchi has been asked to conduct an inquest into his death. In addition to this, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur, has been directed to conduct an investigation in the case. “Appropriate action would be taken based on the inquiry,” he said.

The victim hailing from Kasankottai near Jayamkondam, who was allegedly beaten up by the police at his home when they went in search of his son-in-law 12 days ago, died in a private hospital in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

According to sources, upon receiving a complaint from a Dalit youth, a group of eight policemen of Vikkiramangalam had gone to the house of Jambulingam in Kasankottai on November 25 in search of his son-in-law Arunkumar. The Dalit youth had alleged that he was abused by Arunkumar. Jambulingam had told the police that Arunkumar was not in the house.

During the inquiry, the policemen had allegedly beaten Jambulingam, his wife Sudha and their son Manikandan. Following this, they were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur. After receiving treatment they were discharged on November 28.

However, Jambulingam, who developed severe pain on his stomach, visited a local hospital in Ariyalur on Tuesday and was referred to a private hospital in Tiruchi, where he died on Wednesday after a surgery. Blaming the police for the death of Jambulingam and demanding the registration of a case against the policemen, his relatives and friends staged a protest in front of the hospital and refused to accept his body.

Meanwhile, T. Velmurugan, president, of Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, in a statement charged that Jambulingam had died due to the police excesses. No case had been registered against the policemen concerned although a complaint was lodged against them. Action should be taken against the policemen immediately, he demanded.