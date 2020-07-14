Families of schoolchildren to receive rice, cereals

14 July 2020 17:42 IST

THANJAVUR

The families of schoolchildren covered under the Puratchi Thaliavar M.G.R. Nutritious Meal Programme in Thanjavur district will be receiving 556.50 tonnes of rice and 175.59 tonnes of cereals during this month.

The Collector, M.Govinda Rao, in a press release, has said that 1603 nutritious meal centres are functioning in Thanjavur district where 70912 children studying in the first to fifth standards and 72404 children studying in 6 to 10th standards are availing the food offered at the centres.

The State government had earlier announced that the monthly allotment of dry ration (rice and cereals) to be served as cooked food to the beneficiaries of the noon meal scheme through the nutritious meal centres in the month of May 2020 would be distributed to the families of the beneficiaries.

As per the announcement, the children coming under the standard 1 to 5 category are entitled to receive 3.100 kg of rice and 1.200 kg of cereals, each, and those studying in the higher classes are entitled for 4.650 kg of rice and 1.250 kg of cereals, each, as dry ration for the month of May.

Since a government order relating to this announced had been issued recently and the required goods had been moved to the noon meal centres, the distribution of dry ration to the families of school children covered under the scheme in the district had commenced from July 10.

Thus the beneficiary families are directed to approach the headmaster and noon meal scheme organiser of the respective institution with identification cards of the students and receive their allotment of rice and cereals, the Collector added.