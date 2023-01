January 11, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Around 3,000 families in five villages in the surroundings of SASTRA Deemed to be a University, Thanjavur campus, have received Pongal gift hampers worth a total of ₹11 lakh. Each hamper containing five kg of raw rice, and a kg each of jaggery and dhal was distributed to the households in Thirumalaisamudhram, Vallapudur, Moonaiampatti, Kuduvadipatti and the Narikuravar Colony in Devarayenri, according to a university release.