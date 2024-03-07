Fake news on child kidnappings will be dealt with sternly, says SP Varun Kumar

March 07, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Tiruchi

Fake news on child kidnapping across the State is a serious concern and it will be dealt with sternly, said Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar here.

‘’Unverified messages about migrant workers involved in child kidnapping pose an unsafe environment for those working here. We urge the general public to call 100 instead of involving in vigilantism in case of suspicion,” Mr. Kumar told reporters here.’

On the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Kumar said: ‘’In Tiruchi rural limits, 84 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT