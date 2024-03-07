GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fake news on child kidnappings will be dealt with sternly, says SP Varun Kumar

March 07, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

Fake news on child kidnapping across the State is a serious concern and it will be dealt with sternly, said Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar here.

‘’Unverified messages about migrant workers involved in child kidnapping pose an unsafe environment for those working here. We urge the general public to call 100 instead of involving in vigilantism in case of suspicion,” Mr. Kumar told reporters here.’

On the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Kumar said: ‘’In Tiruchi rural limits, 84 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable.’’

