ADVERTISEMENT

Fake job racket busted; two held

April 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of Tiruchi City Police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charges of cheating graduates to the tune of ₹18 lakh by promising them to secure jobs abroad.

According to the police, a private job consultancy firm in Srirangam advertised in a daily newspaper, promising graduates to apply for job opportunities in Poland. Believing the advertisement, eight graduates – five from Tamil Nadu and three from Andhra Pradesh – deposited a total of ₹18 lakh with the consultancy, which in turn provided job offer letters to them.

When the graduates found the offer letter to be fake, they lodged a complaint at the Srirangam crime police station. Based on the directions of M. Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, special teams were formed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the special police team arrested M. Meenakshi, 28, the owner of the consultancy, and B. Balakrishnan, 32, the manager, on the charges of cheating. During the investigation, the police found that they were involved in cheating more than 60 people by promising them job opportunities abroad. They were remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US