Fake job racket busted; two held

April 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special team of Tiruchi City Police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charges of cheating graduates to the tune of ₹18 lakh by promising them to secure jobs abroad.

According to the police, a private job consultancy firm in Srirangam advertised in a daily newspaper, promising graduates to apply for job opportunities in Poland. Believing the advertisement, eight graduates – five from Tamil Nadu and three from Andhra Pradesh – deposited a total of ₹18 lakh with the consultancy, which in turn provided job offer letters to them.

When the graduates found the offer letter to be fake, they lodged a complaint at the Srirangam crime police station. Based on the directions of M. Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, special teams were formed.

On Wednesday, the special police team arrested M. Meenakshi, 28, the owner of the consultancy, and B. Balakrishnan, 32, the manager, on the charges of cheating. During the investigation, the police found that they were involved in cheating more than 60 people by promising them job opportunities abroad. They were remanded in judicial custody.