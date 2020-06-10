Fake currencies seized

PUDUKOTTAI

10 June 2020 22:55 IST

Police on Wednesday busted a fake currency racket and arrested three persons, who allegedly took colour facsimile of genuine notes in ₹2,000 and ₹500 denominations.

The trio were identified as Jayarajan, Velu and Palaniappan. Jayarajan had a printer and the colour prints were taken from it. Acting on a tip off, Ganesh Nagar police arrested him and his assistants Velu and Palaniappan. Fake notes to the face value of ₹7.16 lakh were seized.

