Tiruchirapalli

Fake currencies seized

Police on Wednesday busted a fake currency racket and arrested three persons, who allegedly took colour facsimile of genuine notes in ₹2,000 and ₹500 denominations.

The trio were identified as Jayarajan, Velu and Palaniappan. Jayarajan had a printer and the colour prints were taken from it. Acting on a tip off, Ganesh Nagar police arrested him and his assistants Velu and Palaniappan. Fake notes to the face value of ₹7.16 lakh were seized.

