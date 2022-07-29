Tiruchirapalli

Fake currencies seized near Tiruchi, three held

Fake currencies seized at Tiruchi. Image for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent TIRUCHI:  July 29, 2022 12:37 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 12:37 IST

In a joint operation, police personnel of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit and Manachanallur station seized fake currencies to the tune of ₹1.25 lakh and have detained three persons including an anti-social element against whom a history sheet had already been opened for inquiry.

Acting on information, the team raided the house of M. Dharmaraj (28) at Valmalpalayam Melur in Manachanallur police station limits on Thursday evening. Police sources said the team found fake currencies that were printed in a shed in the rear side of Dharmaraj’s house. 

Fake currencies in the denomination of Rs. 500 and a computer with printer besides a motorcycle were seized.  Besides Dharmaraj, the team also held R. Arunkumar (40) against whom a history sheet had already been opened in Srirangam police station and S. Guna (24). The Manachanallur Police are probing the case, the sources added. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tiruchi
currency values
crime
arrest
Read more...