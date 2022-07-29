Fake currencies seized near Tiruchi, three held

Fake currencies seized at Tiruchi. Image for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 29, 2022 12:37 IST

Manachanallur police in Tiruchi district seized fake currencies worth ₹1.25 lakh on July 28

In a joint operation, police personnel of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit and Manachanallur station seized fake currencies to the tune of ₹1.25 lakh and have detained three persons including an anti-social element against whom a history sheet had already been opened for inquiry.

Acting on information, the team raided the house of M. Dharmaraj (28) at Valmalpalayam Melur in Manachanallur police station limits on Thursday evening. Police sources said the team found fake currencies that were printed in a shed in the rear side of Dharmaraj’s house.

Fake currencies in the denomination of Rs. 500 and a computer with printer besides a motorcycle were seized. Besides Dharmaraj, the team also held R. Arunkumar (40) against whom a history sheet had already been opened in Srirangam police station and S. Guna (24). The Manachanallur Police are probing the case, the sources added.

