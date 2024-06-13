Fair Price Shops will not function on June 15

The full-time fair price shops in Tiruvarur district will not function on June 15 because of the replacement of existing point-of-sale machines with new machines connected with iris scanners.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector T. Charushree has said that the fair price shop staff have been instructed to hand over the PoS machines to the respective taluk engineers after business hours on June 13 to get the old fingerprint-based authentication system with new machines.

To facilitate the smooth replacement of machines, the fair price shops in Tiruvarur district will not function on Saturday, the release added.

Inquiries reveal that the new machines will have the additional feature of an iris-based scanning facility which could be useful to identify the customers whose fingerprints have changed over the years.

Meanwhile, the Collector has said in the official release that the cardholders who had not drawn the toor dal and palmolein in May could draw the same along with their ration for June.