‘Failures are opportunities to refocus’

February 19, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Every defeat is an opportunity to refocus and work towards achieving one’s goals, as the failure of Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission and the subsequent success of Chandrayaan-3 have shown, M. Sankaran, director and distinguished scientist, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru, said on Monday.

Mr. Sankaran was speaking at a function organised by Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College to celebrate National Science Day (February 28) that marks the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman.

“Do not be sad about the opportunities you have lost; instead, do well with what you have got. I doubt the success of Chandrayaan-3 would have been appreciated so much had the earlier mission not failed. Every challenge is an opportunity to improve ourselves,” said Mr. Sankaran.

The noted scientist said that learning was a perpetual process. “You do not have to come to college for learning, because it is for all time. Develop the habit of reading that will help you to grow your interest in various subjects,” he advised students.

The scientist said that all subjects, whether arts or science, carried the same importance for students, as long as they wanted to strive for excellence. “There is nothing set aside as ‘outstanding work.’ If you are the best in whatever you do, automatically other people will hold you in high regard,” he said.

