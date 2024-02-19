GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Failures are opportunities to refocus’

The nation’s lunar missions teach a lesson about not being cowed down by defeat, says U.R. Rao Satellite Centre director M. Sankaran

February 19, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Every defeat is an opportunity to refocus and work towards achieving one’s goals, as the failure of Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission and the subsequent success of Chandrayaan-3 have shown, M. Sankaran, director and distinguished scientist, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru, said on Monday.

Mr. Sankaran was speaking at a function organised by Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College to celebrate National Science Day (February 28) that marks the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman.

“Do not be sad about the opportunities you have lost; instead, do well with what you have got. I doubt the success of Chandrayaan-3 would have been appreciated so much had the earlier mission not failed. Every challenge is an opportunity to improve ourselves,” said Mr. Sankaran.

The noted scientist said that learning was a perpetual process. “You do not have to come to college for learning, because it is for all time. Develop the habit of reading that will help you to grow your interest in various subjects,” he advised students.

The scientist said that all subjects, whether arts or science, carried the same importance for students, as long as they wanted to strive for excellence. “There is nothing set aside as ‘outstanding work.’ If you are the best in whatever you do, automatically other people will hold you in high regard,” he said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.